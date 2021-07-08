262lbs of marijuana found by troopers in I-80 traffic stop near Lexington
LEXINGTON — A man is in custody after Nebraska State Patrol Troopers found more than 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Ford transit van for driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Lexington. During the traffic stop, a NSP news release said a NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.kearneyhub.com
