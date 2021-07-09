Skating rink, bingo in works for Anniston’s north end

The old Skate Country in Saks has been bought by Seven Springs Ministries. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The defunct Anniston skating rink once known as Skate Country could reopen in coming months under the ownership of a nonprofit — with a dash of bingo thrown in.

Daniel Hughes, director of the drug rehabilitation organization Seven Springs Ministries, said the nonprofit has bought the Skate Country property and plans to reopen the rink soon, while also offering bingo one night per week.

The nonprofit’s bingo permit application was mentioned at Tuesday’s Anniston City Council meeting, though the application hasn’t yet come up for a vote.

“It’s going to be a little costly, but it’s something we can do,” Hughes said.

Skate Country, on Old Gadsden Road in Saks, opened in 1972, according to records on file with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

To Anniston residents of a certain age, the name is synonymous with roller disco and church youth group outings; to a younger generation, it’s just another empty metal-sided building.

It’s unclear when the rink went out of business, but ads in the The Anniston Star indicate the rink was hosting Zumba classes as recently as 2011.

The rink’s possible revival is another unforeseen consequence of COVID-19. Seven Springs funds its operations partly through a thrift shop in a shopping center on McClellan Boulevard. Hughes said business at the thrift shop plummeted during the pandemic, which led the nonprofit to look for another revenue source.

Hughes, who grew up in Blue Mountain, said he wanted to bring back a business on Anniston’s north end — and provide something for kids to do that didn’t involve a trip to Oxford.

He said the nonprofit has already spent $27,000 on skates. At roughly $150 per pair, with a need to supply every size, the cost racks up.

To run a bingo game, a nonprofit has to go to the Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission for approval, and if it’s in Anniston city limits, the City Council also gets to weigh in.

Bingo commission chairman Alex Ference said Thursday that the board has already given its approval to a permit for Seven Springs.

Ference said the commission also approved a bingo permit for Word Alive, a local church. Word Alive and Seven Springs are separate entities, according to Hughes, though the church and the nonprofit have often worked together.

Attempts to reach Word Alive pastor Kent Mattox were unsuccessful Thursday, but Hughes and bingo commission members said the church sought a permit to operate a bingo game in rented space in the building where Seven Springs now operates its thrift store.

Hughes said the skating rink could be open in about two months.