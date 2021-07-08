UK football chief of staff arrested, charged with assault

Dan Berezowitz, UK’s football chief of staff, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault Sunday, June 27. Lexington police said Berezowitz, 50, was arrested around midnight after having a physical altercation with his wife. Video evidence mentioned in his police citation shows him shoving Jane into the door of their car. Jane was heard saying Berezowitz “hurt [her] back” and tried to strike back in self-defense. Berezowitz then twisted her arm, and she fell to the ground. No alcohol or drugs were involved, but both were described as “uncooperative” in the citation.