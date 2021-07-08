Cancel
Lexington, KY

UK football chief of staff arrested, charged with assault

By Emily Girard
Kentucky Kernel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Berezowitz, UK’s football chief of staff, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault Sunday, June 27. Lexington police said Berezowitz, 50, was arrested around midnight after having a physical altercation with his wife. Video evidence mentioned in his police citation shows him shoving Jane into the door of their car. Jane was heard saying Berezowitz “hurt [her] back” and tried to strike back in self-defense. Berezowitz then twisted her arm, and she fell to the ground. No alcohol or drugs were involved, but both were described as “uncooperative” in the citation.

