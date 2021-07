STARBUCK–Columbia Pulp has begun the re-start process of its wheat straw pulp mill in Lyons Ferry, Wash., June 1. The facility began to introduce wheat straw into the system June 1, 2021 after the prolonged COVID-19 shutdown in April 2020. The Mill will begin processing with running 20 ton of wheat straw per day slowly increasing tonnage to 50, then 75 finally up to full capacity of 100 ton per day over the next year with planned shutdowns for maintenance and cleaning. Columbia Pulp has already taken advantage to modify and improve processes during the prolonged shutdown and initial period of operations in 2019-20.