David William Harold

David William “Will” Harold, 51, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was a resident of Greenwood. He was born October 3, 1969 in Indianapolis to David and Pamela (Tinkle) Harold. He married Kristina “Kristi” Caffey on November 20, 1993 at the Greenwood United Methodist Church. She survives. Other survivors include one daughter, McKenzie Harold of Greenwood; two sons, Dalton Harold and Colby Harold of Greenwood; parents, David and Pamela Harold of Greenwood; four sisters, Kimberly (Jeff) Purkhiser of Greenwood, Kellie (Tony) Colson of Danville, Katrina (Greg) Prine of Greenwood, and Krista (Kevin) Watt of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, Kayla, Gregory II., Megan, William, Brandon, Abigail, Alyssa, Josh, Sophia, Ethan, Erika, Kaylie, and Brayton; great nieces and nephews Bennett, Lucas, Rileigh, Gregory III, Zoey, and Kayden.