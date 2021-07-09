Kyle Kuzma says he can be an All-Star with a consistent role: 'I know myself, and I know my ability'

Kyle Kuzma has spent the first four years of his career playing for one team, but his place on that team has varied wildly from year to year. When the Los Angeles Lakers picked him No. 27 overall in 2017, they were a lottery team that could give him all of the shots and minutes a young player could ask for. He averaged over 16 points per game in that season, but when LeBron James arrived in the offseason that followed, things began to change. He started the season on the bench before Brandon Ingram's suspension thrust him back into the starting five. He held that position all season as teammates like James, Ingram and Lonzo Ball all succumbed to injuries. Kuzma was the team's stabilizing force, the one contributor they could rely upon all season, and as a result, he averaged a career-high 18.9 points per game.