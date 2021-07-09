Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Britney Spears’ Family: A Comprehensive Guide to Her Parents, Siblings, Kids and More

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iqPj_0arX5vn600
Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Shutterstock; Courtesy Britney Spears/Instagram

Toxic? Britney Spears’ family, especially her parents and her siblings, has been under a microscope amid her conservatorship battle.

The Grammy winner was born in Mississippi in December 1981 to father Jamie Spears and mother Lynne Spears. She joined older brother Bryan Spears and later became a big sister to Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney, with the help of her family, pursued stardom from an early age. She appeared on Star Search and The Mickey Mouse Club before breaking out with her debut album, …Baby One More Time, in 1999.

The singer’s acclaim only grew as she racked up hit after hit, but amid a series of personal issues, she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008. Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet took over as co-conservators at the time, making personal and financial decisions for Britney.

Wallet abruptly resigned in March 2019, leaving Jamie as the sole conservator. However, Jamie then temporarily stepped down from his position as conservator of Britney’s person in September 2019 amid health problems and an alleged altercation with his daughter’s eldest son, Preston. Licensed fiduciary Jodi Montgomery assumed the role in Jamie’s absence, though he remained the conservator of Britney’s estate.

The “Toxic” songstress requested in August 2020 to have her father removed as the conservator of her person and her estate, asking instead for Montgomery to take the reins. Her attorney Samuel Ingham III filed a request in September 2020 to instate Bessemer Trust Company as the conservator of Britney’s estate. A judge approved the appointment of Bessemer Trust in November 2020 but determined that Jamie would remain co-conservator of the estate. Bessemer Trust filed an emergency application in July 2021 to resign from Britney’s case.

Britney broke her silence on the conservatorship drama and her family’s involvement during a June 2021 court hearing. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she said. “And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

She added: “I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Scroll through the gallery below for a comprehensive guide to the Spears family.

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Bessemer Trust Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy