Courteney Cox Makes Baking a Whole Chicken a Total Breeze (with Only 5 Ingredients)

Want to spend all of 15 minutes prepping and cooking a meal that your dinner guests (or family members) will think took the better part of an hour and will be talking about long after the last morsel has been consumed? Why, of course you do, and you just found a great recipe here from chef and recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare SelfCare. You will spend all of five minutes doing hands-on work for this dish, and then another 10 or 12 at the most letting the pasta cook and then quickly blending together the ingredients. And just like that, dinner will be served.