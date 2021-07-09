Courteney Cox Makes Baking a Whole Chicken a Total Breeze (with Only 5 Ingredients)
Since Courteney Cox joined Instagram in 2019 (thanks to Lisa Kudrow and Ellen DeGeneres, BTW), we’ve loved getting peeks into the former Friends star’s life, whether she’s posting old photos of her parents or showing off her daughter’s killer singing voice. But our favorite post to date is hands-down her ridiculously simple baked chicken recipe, which only requires five ingredients and about an hour and a half to cook.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0