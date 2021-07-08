Cancel
Hartsville, SC

Sonoco to add 16 positions

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 14 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sonoco is preparing to add 16 new positions at its Hartsville facility. The company announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be building a new offline winding operation to reduce paper finishing and warehouse complexity and cost, adding 16 new positions for the line. Sonoco also announced Wednesday that two other machines at the plant will be shutdown depending on market conditions and when the new machine becomes operational and that it was constructing a 102,000 square foot warehouse at the Hartsville facility.

Hartsville, SC
