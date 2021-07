Sure, you know about trick-or-treating. But how much do you know about trunk-or-treating? If you’ve never heard of the Halloween tradition, let us introduce you: Trunk-or-treat (or sometimes even trick-or-trunk!) is when costumed candy seekers go from car to car instead of house to house. This usually happens as part of a formally organized event in a central location — often a place like a school or house of worship parking lot — where participants deck out their cars for an ultra-festive event, welcoming trick-or-treaters to scoop Halloween treats from the trunks to fill their buckets as they go. Ready to get in on the fun? Let these cute, clever, creepy and sometimes downright over-the-top trunk-or-treat ideas inspire your wheels this Halloween.