Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Study uncovers mutations in Polycomb group gene as underlying cause of novel neurological disorder

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multi-institutional study has discovered spontaneous mutations in RNF2 (RING2) gene as the underlying cause of a novel neurological disorder. This Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN) study was led by Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Vandana Shashi at Duke University Medical Center.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Clinical Research#Intellectual Disabilities#Udn#Human Molecular Genetics#Genematcher#Mosc#Fruit#Polycombopathies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study reveals how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can develop into a life-threatening complication

Researchers revealed how non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can develop into a life-threatening complication. Their discovery will accelerate the search for therapeutic solutions. The study was led by Helmholtz Zentrum München in collaboration with the Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Center for Diabetes Research. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Some Brain Disorders – Such As Autism and Schizophrenia – Exhibit Similar Circuit Malfunctions

Study suggests a common mechanism underlies some behavioral traits seen in autism and schizophrenia. Many neurodevelopmental disorders share similar symptoms, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits. A new study from MIT has uncovered a common neural mechanism for a type of cognitive impairment seen in some people with autism and schizophrenia, even though the genetic variations that produce the impairments are different for each condition.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Novel method of gene therapy promises to transform the treatment of rare genetic disorder

A novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe, effective in treating rare neurological disorder

A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe and effective in treating aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare neurological disorder that develops in infancy and leads to near absent levels of certain brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine, that are critical for movement, behavior, and sleep. Children with the disorder have severe developmental, mood dysfunction including irritability, and motor disabilities including problems with talking and walking as well as sleep disturbances. Worldwide there have been approximately 135 cases of this disease reported.
Danville, PAMilton Daily Standard

Regeneron Genetics Center discovers gene mutations that protect against obesity

DANVILLE — Scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) have discovered rare genetic mutations in the GPR75 gene that are associated with protection against obesity. As part of the research that led to the finding, published in Science, RGC scientists analyzed deidentified genetic and associated health data from 645,000 volunteers from the United Kingdom, United States and Mexico, including participants in Geisinger’s MyCode Community Health Initiative.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New study pinpoints two separate mutation near GDF5 gene for osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia

Terence D. Capellini has been interested in how joints work for almost three decades. Part of it is due to personal experience, having sustained several joint injuries as a college ice hockey player and recently developing knee osteoarthritis. But the principal investigator of Harvard's Developmental and Evolutionary Genetics Lab has also seen the pain and limited mobility of loved ones who've received similar diagnoses and injuries.
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Chemists found an effective remedy for "aged" brain diseases

Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes of "aged" brain diseases - an excess of so-called amyloid structures that accumulate in the human brain with age. The essence of the study was published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Experts from the Institute of Cytology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Ural Federal University (UrFU) took part in the study.
HealthScience Daily

Novel screening approach improves diagnosis of metabolic disorders in newborns

A team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found that a screening method known as untargeted metabolomics profiling can improve the diagnostic rate for inborn errors of metabolism, a group of rare genetic conditions, by about seven-fold when compared to the traditional metabolic screening approach. The study, published...
Columbus, OHNewswise

Innovative Gene Therapy 'Reprograms' Cells To Reverse Neurological Deficiencies

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – A novel method of gene therapy is helping children born with a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency that causes severe physical and developmental disabilities. The study, led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine, offers new hope to those living with incurable genetic and neurodegenerative diseases.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify novel disorder resulting from a mutation in AIOLOS protein

Primary immunodeficiencies, such as severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID), occur when the immune system does not work properly, leading to increased susceptibility to various infections, autoimmunity, and cancers. Most of these are inherited and have an underlying genetic causes. A team at TMDU has identified a novel disorder resulting from a mutation in a protein called AIOLOS, which functions through a previously unknown pathogenic mechanism called heterodimeric interference.
Sciencebcm.edu

NIH funding supports genetic single-gene disorder research

The National Institutes of Health will award nearly $80 million to support the establishment of the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium and the development of novel methods and approaches that help researchers identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Baylor College of Medicine will be one of five clinical sites included in the consortium. The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, will fund the consortium.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study uncovers the complex cellular mechanisms of Ebola virus

Mount Sinai researchers have uncovered the complex cellular mechanisms of the Ebola virus, which could help explain its severe toll on humans and identify potential pathways to treatment and prevention. In a study published in mBio, the team reported how a protein of the Ebola virus, VP24, interacts with the double-layered membrane of the cell nucleus (known as the nuclear envelope), leading to significant damage to cells along with virus replication and the propagation of disease.
Medical ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Study Uncovers How Some COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Blood Clots

A team of researchers has uncovered how COVID-19 vaccines that use adenovirus vectors trigger a rare, but sometimes fatal, blood clotting reaction called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The findings will likely have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications. The research is published in Nature in the article, “Antibody epitopes in...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The burden of neurological disorders across the states of India: the Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2019

Lancet Glob Health. 2021 Jul 14:S2214-109X(21)00164-9. doi: 10.1016/S2214-109X(21)00164-9. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: A systematic understanding of the burden of neurological disorders at the subnational level is not readily available for India. We present a comprehensive analysis of the disease burden and trends of neurological disorders at the state level in India.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Southern Research Lab Awarded $3.9M for Neurological Disorders Study

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke has awarded a Southern Research neuroscience lab $3.3 million to advance research in Parkinson’s disease. Rita Cowell, PhD, the funding recipient, was also granted $594,000 for the study of frontotemporal dementia, a disorder that is similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Cowell is fellow and chair of the department of neuroscience in Southern Research’s drug discovery division.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

IgA deficiency results in substantial intestinal inflammation, study reveals

While researchers have known for years that immunoglobulin A (IgA) is important for gut health, it has remained unclear exactly what role it plays in preventing infection and disease. But now, researchers from Japan have found that eliminating IgA disrupts the balance of the intestinal ecosystem, making it susceptible to disease.

Comments / 0

Community Policy