Detailed performance evaluation of the uEXPLORER total-body PET/CT scanner

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA performance evaluation of the uEXPLORER total-body PET/CT scanner showed that it exhibits ultra-high sensitivity that supports excellent spatial resolution and image quality. Given the long axial field of view (AFOV) of the uEXPLORER, study authors have proposed new, extended measurements for phantoms to characterize total-body PET imaging more appropriately. This research was published in the June issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

