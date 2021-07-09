Cancel
Basketball

John Calipari and UK staff scouting Reed Sheppard, multiple five-star recruits at Adidas event

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalipari and company are on the recruiting trail. The faces of the Kentucky Men’s Basketball coaching staff are currently in Birmingham, Alabama, as they take a look at a couple of important high school prospects: five-stars Chris Livingston and Keyonte George. But there is another player in particular that the staff made a point to watch in person: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard.

kentuckysportsradio.com

