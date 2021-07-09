John Calipari and UK staff scouting Reed Sheppard, multiple five-star recruits at Adidas event
Calipari and company are on the recruiting trail. The faces of the Kentucky Men’s Basketball coaching staff are currently in Birmingham, Alabama, as they take a look at a couple of important high school prospects: five-stars Chris Livingston and Keyonte George. But there is another player in particular that the staff made a point to watch in person: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard.kentuckysportsradio.com
