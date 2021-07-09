John Calipari and UK staff scouting Reed Sheppard, multiple five-star recruits at Adidas event

HOOVER, Ala. -- Even since before he started high school, five-star wing Chris Livingston has been seen as one of the top players in the class of 2022. As time has passed, the We All Can Go star from Akron has continued to hold onto that status. Built like a college upperclassmen, Livingston has long been a high flyer who can get hot from deep and finish with physicality around the rim. Like everybody else in his class, though, he's not had as much opportunity to play in front of college coaches as prospects at his level usually do by the time they are making their last grassroots run.