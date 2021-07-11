Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

After Working at the Top Bakeries in the Country, She Opened Her Own

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjxQO_0arX4rIP00

We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we’re highlighting readers’ favorite small businesses around the country, and shining a spotlight on what makes them special to their customers and their towns.

Have a Small Business That You’d Like to See Highlighted? Nominate Them Here

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring One House Bakery , a bakery in Benecia, California, serving delicious food made with clean and pure ingredients. Here, we chat with co-owner Hannalee Pervan about what she learned from her previous jobs at several renowned bakeries, why she expanded her business’s offerings during the pandemic and the support system that enables her bakery to thrive.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

When I was younger, I used to bake all the time with my mother and my grandmother. I fell in love with baking and cooking and from about 10 years old — owning a bakery was my singular dream. For my whole life, it has been the only thing I have ever wanted to do.

A Dream Fulfilled: Restaurateur Brings Caribbean Flavors To Colorado Springs

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you wanted to be a part of your new business?

I have been very lucky in terms of my past jobs. When I first immigrated to the U.S. from Canada, I worked at Porto’s Bakery in L.A. There, one of my mentors, Chef Tony Salazar, taught me how to make large-scale productions of baked goods and pastries while keeping the quality very high. Next, I went to Bouchon Bakery in Napa Valley, where I worked as part of the pastry team and later the bread team. I was also a part of the team that made the bread for The French Laundry every day. Being there taught me a new level of attention to detail, efficiency and cleanliness. After that, I worked at La Parisienne Bakery in Miami. This was a high-scale bread production bakery, but all the shaping was done by hand. We supplied the top restaurants and hotels in South Beach with all of their bread. I learned how to mix, divide and shape artisan bread very quickly while maintaining the quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4H3a_0arX4rIP00

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

For me, there are two very different but equally rewarding aspects of being a business owner. The first is seeing how happy our food makes our customers. That is the main goal in everything we do. We work so hard and push ourselves every day so that when someone eats something we have created, they truly know it was made with passion and love. I also take an immense amount of joy from seeing my employees happy to be at work. One House is my happy place and is something that came from my heart and mind. I want my employees to thrive and find their home here too.

Read More: A Handmade Bow Company Brings Some Extra Sparkle to Indiana and Beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ini1H_0arX4rIP00

How has the pandemic affected your business?

The pandemic has dramatically affected our business. Everything had to move to take-out or delivery almost immediately. We didn’t even have an online ordering system set up yet. I had to learn very quickly how to create an online system and import all of our items. We also started selling grocery and staples items because we knew the supermarkets were starting to have shortages. We set up delivery drivers and curbside pickup so that people would not have to leave their homes or their cars if they didn’t feel safe. A big change also came when we started butchering our own whole cuts of meat and fish to keep the cost down, and began offering family meals every night. When the pandemic first started, I was watching my family and my staff starting to get scared and worried about everything. My first instinct was to feed them, so I started to make large pots of food and sent my staff home with that. It occurred to me that we could be providing this type of comfort food for our community as well. We started to offer large meals on a nightly basis — all of them were things that I literally would cook for my family when I had time. I would make sure there was an abundance of leftovers in each meal and that all my staff would have dinner that night too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpCiN_0arX4rIP00

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

Our community and customers have been so incredibly supportive of us. We have been on our own timeline in terms of opening indoor seating, and almost everyone has been very supportive. People can just continue to come to One House and buy their favorite pastries, and maybe try one they haven’t yet!

Discover: Trusting ‘Crazy Ideas’ Has Helped This Honolulu Boutique To Thrive

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

The advice I would give to someone would be that you can’t do it all on your own. I have my parents by my side every day and I couldn’t do it without them. In the beginning, I wanted to do it all on my own. My ego wouldn’t let me ask for help because I thought that would somehow take something away from my accomplishments. I realized that in order to reach the next level, I had to trust my team and realize we all had the same goal. I have the most amazing sweet and savory sous-chefs and the most incredible retail and barista managers, and I truly couldn’t do it without them. There is no shame in asking for help or admitting you don’t know something.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : After Working at the Top Bakeries in the Country, She Opened Her Own

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Restaurants#One House Bakery#Bouchon Bakery#The French Laundry#La Parisienne Bakery#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

She took the American dream, made it her own and now wants to bring others along

Adenah Bayoh, one of New Jersey’s most successful entrepreneurs, navigated a unique set of hurdles to build her businesses. Her family escaped civil war in Liberia, immigrating at age 13 to the U.S. She went from rehabbing two-family houses in Irvington to becoming the nation’s youngest owner of an IHOP franchise at age 27, setting out to build businesses that would restore her Irvington neighborhood.
Small BusinessPosted by
Upworthy

Former street hawker is looking for stranger who turned her life, today she owns a catering company

Leah Mugure Mburu was selling socks on the streets of Nairobi in 2006 when she met a stranger who changed her life for the better. The stranger, who Leah only knew as Brian, introduced her to an exchange program and helped finance her relocation to Germany which changed the trajectory of her life. More than 15 years later, the Kenyan woman runs her own catering company in Weiterstadt, Germany. Leah is hoping she gets to meet the stranger who helped her just when she needed it. It all started after the pair struck up a conversation as she was hawking socks on Tom Mboya Street. She shared her struggles and Brian told her he knew of an exchange program that could help her move to Germany, reported Tuko. "That guy walking in the street saw something in me that I didn't even know about myself. He took a leap of faith and said, 'I want to help you.'"
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Article on Tourist Traps Names Kingdom City Store Worst One in MO

In the movie "Vacation" Clark wants to take the family to see the second-largest ball of twine on earth. The largest ball of twine, one of those tourist trappy attractions in Kansas, is to be avoided according to a list of The Worst Attractions in Every State. According to the list, the tourist attraction in Missouri to avoid is less than 90 miles away in Kingdom City.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a...
Recipesdraxe.com

Healthy, Homemade Coconut Peach Crumble Recipe

When you think dessert, fruit isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. However, this coconut peach crumble puts peaches front and center in a sweet treat, even if it’s not necessarily the part of the recipe everyone looks forward to most. Let’s get honest for a bit here....
RecipesOmaha.com

A fun spin on sushi: 3 sweet and simple snacks for summer

Something fishy is going on. It’s a trick — to get kids to try something new and nutritious. 1. Cook the short-grain white rice until soft and sticky. Allow to cool completely. 2. Using a sushi roller mat, flatten out rice and top with sliced strawberries. 3. Roll the rice...
Food & DrinksUnion Leader

Summer cocktails come alive with fresh herbs, flowers and fruit

Nothing says summer more than the bounty from farmers markets or our own gardens. Those fresh ingredients that fill our baskets are also the best places to start when crafting summer cocktails. “We’re seasonal drinkers here in Minnesota,” said Christian Kyllonen, a bartender at Nolo’s Kitchen and its breezy Rooftop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy