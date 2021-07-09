Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Ranui Gardens

Ranui Gardens has been growing high-altitude crops for 35 years. The farm is located in Hoytsville and Oakley, where they specialize in giving the soil a lot of love. Stop at Ranui’s booth at the Park City Farmer’s Market for cheery wildflower bouquets and great produce.

Sue Post co-owns Ranui with her partner John Garofalo and Andrea Morgan.

“I love my Park City community and all the customers who have been patronizing Ranui for the last 25 years. I love them!” Sue says of her regular customers.

