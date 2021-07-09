Community leaders say electric grid is strong enough to withstand Summit County’s EV readiness plan

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify a quote by Michael Wurzel about the power grid. In early fall, High Country Conservation Center will begin rolling out its electric vehicle readiness plan, which is a 10-year plan that will prepare Summit County for the inevitable use of electric vehicles from residents and visitors. According to the county’s Climate Action Plan, the community set a goal to increase the amount of electric vehicles by 30% by 2030, and this readiness plan outlines steps the county and its partners will take to ensure the community is prepared.