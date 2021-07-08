Hold your cell phone away from your body: Research links cell phones to tumors
A UC Berkeley researcher has shown a comprehensive link between cell phone radiation and tumors, particularly in the brain. Studies show use of cell phones for about 17 minutes a day over a 10-year period increased risk of tumors by 60%. A researcher with UC Berkeley school of public health, and Berkeley Center for Family and Community Health Joel Moskowitz talks about the risks to cell phone users.www.ktvu.com
