Sports stars come together to support Sha'Carri Richardson

Dawes is getting candid about mental health in gymnastics. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics around the corner, training camps and preparation for Olympic athletes are at an all-time high. But what’s it like in there? Luckily, Peacock’s original sports docuseries, Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts will follow top athletes competing to make the U.S. Women’s Team for the Tokyo Olympics. The six-episode series will drop episodes weekly and take fans behind the scenes as potential Olympians compete for the four coveted Team USA roster spots. Dominique Dawes, the first African-American to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, serves as one of the executive producers.