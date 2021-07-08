Sports stars come together to support Sha'Carri Richardson
One week ago, Olympic Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, also known as the fastest woman in the world, was potentially stripped of a chance to prove her incredible talents in front of a global audience. USADA issued a statement last Friday explaining Richardson had accepted a one month suspension, "for an anti-doping rule violation for testing positive for a substance of abuse." In the wake of her mother passing, Richardson admitted to smoking marijuana in Oregon, where recreational cannabis use is legal.www.ktvu.com
