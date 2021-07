It might seen a bit intimidating working out how to clean a microwave, given it's a somewhat complicated appliance. And it’s surprising how few of us clean the microwave regularly. Nearly every kitchen has one and some are used more often than the oven itself. Despite this, even the best microwaves can be left to harbor grease and food residue for weeks. It’s only when the smell finally defeats us that we begrudgingly pick up the sponge and try to shift those stubborn stains.