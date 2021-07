In the second part of our series, we take a look back at the first decade of the millennium, and the top 5 Miami Dolphins’ moments from the 2000s. The 2000s were an underwhelming time to be a Miami Dolphins fan. After qualifying for the playoffs in ’00 and ’01, Miami would miss the postseason in seven of the next eight campaigns. There was a coaching carousel between Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, and others, and an infamous 1-15 season thrown in for good measure.