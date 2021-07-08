Supporting local means supporting local newspapers
The journey to Fort Worth last week was a visual feast with the countryside blanketed in green and splashed with brilliant yellow sunflowers. The trip, to TGC Inc. Headquarters was the first official business of my administration. The quick trip was filled with meetings and a delightful lunch hosted by Waverly Garden Club. As president, I signed papers and was presented with a key to headquarters – I’m an official key holder.www.mysoutex.com
