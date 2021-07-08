Utah’s governor says mistakes were made during the COVID-19 pandemic
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox admits mistakes were made when working to control the spread of COVID-19 within the state. One key issue Cox addressed with Washington Post senior writer, Frances Stead Sellers, was not providing enough concrete information to the public about the contagion. To Cox, competing interpretations about the severity of the pandemic played a role in residents distrusting the government and health officials’ expertise.kslnewsradio.com
Comments / 10