Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah’s governor says mistakes were made during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Kelly, Saige Miller
kslnewsradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox admits mistakes were made when working to control the spread of COVID-19 within the state. One key issue Cox addressed with Washington Post senior writer, Frances Stead Sellers, was not providing enough concrete information to the public about the contagion. To Cox, competing interpretations about the severity of the pandemic played a role in residents distrusting the government and health officials’ expertise.

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Coronavirus
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mistakes Were Made#Covid 19#Washington Post#Utahns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 10

Community Policy