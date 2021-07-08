Black Widow post-credits: Why does [SPOILER] want to kill that MCU hero?

You're gonna need a team of TVA agents to unravel this time knot. This article contains spoilers for Black Widow, the 24th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fast and Furious series isn't the only mega-successful cinematic universe with a jumbled sequence of events that takes significant effort to parse with every new installment. In its very belated bid to give fans the first female member of the Avengers her own standalone film—something fans were clamoring for back in 2012, but less so in 2021—Marvel Studios has at last released Black Widow, a Soviet-flavored spy adventure that calls Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to her roots in her quest to take down the Red Room, the espionage training facility that created her. More functionally, the movie introduces Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who will presumably take over the Black Widow persona going forward.