Black Widow post-credits: Why does [SPOILER] want to kill that MCU hero?
Marvel fans can expect to see a whole lot more of Yelena Belova. Black Widow spends a majority of its runtime setting up the character (played by Florence Pugh) as a likable new protagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the film ultimately succeeds in doing just that. The character’s origin and personality are all well-established through her relationship with Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), and her talents as a spy and assassin are made explicitly clear throughout the film.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0