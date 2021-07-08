Lloyd Thomas Cannon
Lloyd Thomas Cannon, Sr peacefully departed this earth on June 30, 2021. Born on January 2, 1935 in Alice, Texas to John Thomas Cannon and Nora Sue Smith. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grand and great grandfather to 5 children, 9 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren. He was a life-long resident of Live Oak County. Lloyd was a professing Christian and an active member in Oakville Baptist Church until his health began to limit his mobility.www.mysoutex.com
