El Paso, TX

Hub International announces team for its private client practice

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHub International has hired Darby Winters as vice president for the El Paso office’s private client practice. The insurance firm also promoted Karen Porras to senior private client advisor. Porras and Winters will work together in the private client practice, which offers personal insurance products, including protection for homes and automobiles and against exposure to litigation and personal liability. Winters has a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and is pursuing a master of public administration degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Before joining Hub International, she traveled abroad for several years teaching English in rural Japan and Paris, France. Porras joined Hub International in 2018 and served as a personal lines account manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix.

