Lakers to play in third annual California Classic Summer League
The NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas is its most famous Summer League, but in 2018, the Sacramento Kings announced their own summer exhibition tournament: the California Classic. And since then, the Los Angeles Lakers have played in it every year. The California Classic was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Kings announced that it's coming back this year and the Lakers will be back in it too.www.lakers365.com
