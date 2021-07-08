Cancel
NBA

Lakers to play in third annual California Classic Summer League

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas is its most famous Summer League, but in 2018, the Sacramento Kings announced their own summer exhibition tournament: the California Classic. And since then, the Los Angeles Lakers have played in it every year. The California Classic was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Kings announced that it's coming back this year and the Lakers will be back in it too.

