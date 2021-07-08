Lakers to play in third annual California Classic Summer League

The Lakers might be on the verge of bringing back Lonzo Ball to Los Angeles. According to a recent report, the Lakers want a playmaker to free up LeBron James and Anthony Davis more. The player they have in sight is restricted free agent Lonzo Ball, who the Lakers traded away for AD two years ago. Skip Bayless explains why it 'would do more good to his heart than others know' if Lonzo reunites with LeBron and the Lakers. He also breaks down how he would fit back home in L.A.