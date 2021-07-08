Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Trinity University Adds Diver Brooklyn Fuscone for 2021-22

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHSA Sectional champion Brooklyn Fuscone has committed to dive for Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas beginning next fall. Current photo via Brooklyn Fuscone. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

