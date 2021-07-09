Pima County hits 70% vaccination rate among adults

Pima County reached a significant milestone Thursday in the fight against COVID-19.

The county says 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The county cites data from the CDC, which reports that 61.7 percent of people over 18 are fully vaccinated.

"The science has become very clear – being vaccinated protects you from getting COVID," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "COVID is a serious illness. People can end up with the significant disease and even death. For those who are still unvaccinated, I want to reassure them that the vaccines are safe and we encourage them to seek vaccination."

The CDC dashboard also provided the following data:

92.9 percent of the Pima County population 65 and over have received at least one dose

67.5 percent of 12 and over have received at least one dose

58.4 percent of the overall population has received at least one dose (under 12 not yet eligible).

