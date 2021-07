Snowbird, a ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, has introduced its Snowbird Power Systems, a network of facilities that allow the popular resort to provide up to 100 percent of its own electrical power needs. The majority of this system is comprised of a new cogeneration facility that opened late last month. The new generating plant replaces an older generation system that was installed in 1987, making Snowbird the only ski resort in North America and the third in the world to have such a facility.