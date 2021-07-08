Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

2021 Draft Preview No. 12: Persons of Interest Two, Baker’s Dozen Edition

By A.E. Schafer
Viva El Birdos
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, folks, down to the wire now, and what I’m doing here now is presenting scouting reports in literal rapid-fire fashion (no, seriously, I mean it this time), in order to get as many of the players I really wanted to cover but didn’t get around to writing up before now taken care of. On Sunday morning I will have up my final preview-slash-draft board for my imaginary Cardinals at eighteen, as well as some odds and ends about various subjects I haven’t yet gotten around to.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Drafts#College Baseball#Boston Red Sox#Cardinals#Lhp#Semo#Low 80s#Low 90s Velocity#Dallas Baptist 6#Dbu#Patriots#Swiss#Tulane 6 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
College Sportsvicksburgnews.com

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour for his time now that the NCAA suspended some rules that prevented athletes from earning money from endorsements and other deals. As many athletes have begun to sign deals and take advantage of the new NCAA ruling, Corral began...
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State Athletics

Cowboy Baseball’s Encarnacion-Strand Selected On Day Two Of MLB Draft

DENVER – Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. An All-American for the Cowboys in his first season in Stillwater in 2021, Encarnacion-Strand was selected with the 128th overall pick. He is the 47th OSU player selected in the MLB Draft in nine years under head coach Josh Holliday and the 15th chosen in the top 10 rounds. The slugger is also the fourth highest draft pick of the Holliday coaching era behind Jason Hursh (2013, 1st round, 31st overall), Kaden Polcovich (2020, 3rd round, 78th overall) and Thomas Hatch (2016, 3rd round, 104th overall).
MLBRed Reporter

Red Reporter’s 2021 MLB Draft Preview

The 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft will take place starting this Sunday, July 11 and finish up on Tuesday. If you remember, due to the desire to reduce spending in every place and blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic financial restraints from the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball decided to cut the draft in half from it’s usual 40 rounds to just 20 rounds. They also decided to make more of an event out of it this season, moving it back a month to coincide with the All-Star Break. Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A will take place on Sunday, with rounds 2-10 on Monday and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
College Sportsthespun.com

Alabama Basketball Star Makes Official Transfer Decision

Earlier this month, Alabama basketball star Jaden Shackelford shocked the college basketball world and announced he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Shackelford was a key player for the Crimson Tide, who earned a two-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, these past two years. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
MLBexpressnews.com

Smith: Dusty Baker up close and personal - at last

Dusty Baker still wore a black mask that rested beneath his eyeglasses, wrapped around his ears and covered his mouth and nose. His 72-year-old voice was still muffled by a cloth barrier that has become as much a part of Baker’s trademark look in 2021 as his colorful wristbands and famous toothpick.
NFLNCAA.com

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25 for the 2021 season

The 2021 college football season is set to begin next month. Alabama is the defending national champion and is expected to be right in the mix again as coach Nick Saban looks to win another title — he has with the Tide and seven overall. Besides Alabama, look for Ohio...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy