2021 Draft Preview No. 12: Persons of Interest Two, Baker’s Dozen Edition

Okay, folks, down to the wire now, and what I’m doing here now is presenting scouting reports in literal rapid-fire fashion (no, seriously, I mean it this time), in order to get as many of the players I really wanted to cover but didn’t get around to writing up before now taken care of. On Sunday morning I will have up my final preview-slash-draft board for my imaginary Cardinals at eighteen, as well as some odds and ends about various subjects I haven’t yet gotten around to.