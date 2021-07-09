Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves look to head into the break on a positive note against the Marlins

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves are set to close out the first half of the season and head into the All-Star break with a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins. Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the ninth on July 4 to claim a series win over the Marlins. However, that momentum fizzled when they dropped the first two games of their road trip in Pittsburgh. They avoided a sweep with a blowout win on Wednesday and desperately need to close out the first half on a good note, as time is running out.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Mets#The National League#Bally Sports Southeast#Fip#K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Braves can make to replace Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Atlanta Braves could look to make a trade to offset the devastating Ronald Acuña Jr. injury. With All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season with a torn ACL, the Atlanta Braves could look to add a piece to their depleted outfield as the trade deadline rapidly approaches.
MLBaustinnews.net

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Marlins

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman slugged a home run, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 5-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night. After taking the opener of a three-game series, the Braves have won two straight contests. They need to sweep the set to arrive at next week's All-Star Game with a record above .500. The Marlins have dropped two in a row after winning four of five.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0 Friday night. Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each...
MLBYardbarker

Marlins SP Pablo Lopez accidentally made history vs. Braves

Last Friday, July 2, the Atlanta Braves hosted the Miami Marlins for the first game of a three-game series, with Pablo Lopez taking the mound for the Marlins against Drew Smyly for the Braves. After Smyly worked through a relatively uneventful top of the first inning, Lopez took the mound for what the Marlins hoped would be a long, effective outing. The day before, they used six relievers in an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies after starter Jordan Holloway allowed five runs in three lackluster innings. The Marlins were counting on Lopez to get their pitching staff back on track.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Drop Finale to Miami Marlins on Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 03: Dansby Swanson #7 reacts with Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves after a two run home run in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on June 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLBTalking Chop

Braves turn to Ian Anderson as they look to rebound against Pirates

The Braves were embarrassed by the Pirates on Monday. The pitching was bad, the offense was worse, and the hypothetical momentum of a thrilling Sunday victory quickly evaporated with every run the lowly Pittsburgh offense pushed across. Meanwhile, the Atlanta offense had baserunners all night and still managed to score only one run. It was among the most excruciating viewer experiences you will find in baseball: watching your team get smoked by a bottom dweller. Luckily, the Braves have two more opportunities to right the ship.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Braves lose Ronald Acuna Jr., edge Marlins

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, leading the Atlanta Braves to Saturday's 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins that was marred by an injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna, Atlanta's All-Star right fielder, was carted off the field in the fifth inning after he suffered an injury to his right knee. The severity of the injury was not immediately announced. Acuna was hurt while chasing after what became Jazz Chisholm's inside-the-park homer.
MLBTalking Chop

July 10: Braves 5, Marlins 4

Freddie Freeman homered again to help the Atlanta Braves get back to the .500 mark with a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a knee injury in the game and had to be carted off the field.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans first nine Braves to set record

Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez set a major league record on Sunday by striking out the first nine Atlanta Braves. The previous record of eight straight strikeouts to start a game was shared by German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies in 2018, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2014 and Jim Deshaies of the Houston Astros in 1986.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: A Terrific Tuesday for Baseball

Over the past 48 hours, the game of baseball has been fun to witness. The 2021 Home Run Derby was a massive success. The 2021 All-Star Game itself and the experience in general was so much fun to see, especially with the multiple tributes to the late, great Hank Aaron.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Takes scoreless streak into break

Bleier has not allowed a run over his last 10 appearances and 10 innings. The veteran is the Marlins' top left-handed option in the bullpen, and Bleier has been very effective in that role this season, posting a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:2 K:BB through 33.1 innings with two wins and 11 holds. If Miami does some house-cleaning at the trade deadline, that could make the 34-year-old a target for a contender looking to bolster its relief corps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy