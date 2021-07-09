Braves look to head into the break on a positive note against the Marlins

Last Friday, July 2, the Atlanta Braves hosted the Miami Marlins for the first game of a three-game series, with Pablo Lopez taking the mound for the Marlins against Drew Smyly for the Braves. After Smyly worked through a relatively uneventful top of the first inning, Lopez took the mound for what the Marlins hoped would be a long, effective outing. The day before, they used six relievers in an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies after starter Jordan Holloway allowed five runs in three lackluster innings. The Marlins were counting on Lopez to get their pitching staff back on track.