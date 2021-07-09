Braves look to head into the break on a positive note against the Marlins
The Atlanta Braves are set to close out the first half of the season and head into the All-Star break with a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins. Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the ninth on July 4 to claim a series win over the Marlins. However, that momentum fizzled when they dropped the first two games of their road trip in Pittsburgh. They avoided a sweep with a blowout win on Wednesday and desperately need to close out the first half on a good note, as time is running out.www.talkingchop.com
