D-backs 3, Rockies 9 - Bullpen blows it again

By Steven Burt
azsnakepit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their search for some type of spark in the rotation, the D-backs have used 14 different starters across their 89 games this season. Some of that was by necessity, with 3 expected mainstays needing IL time at some point or another. Their replacements have been awful to say the least, with each of the spot starters carrying ERAs above 5 on the year. Jake Faria is the latest to take a stab at the rotation and has been up to par with other options, albeit short outings that tax the bullpen. In his previous two starts, he’s allowed 5 runs across 8 innings with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts to earn him another chance against the Rockies in the matinee outing before taking a trip to LA before the All-Star break gives this team a much-needed break.

