Farmer City Raceway 'brings families together'

By JOEY WRIGHT jwright@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMER CITY — It’s fan appreciation night at Farmer City Raceway, which means fast cars, Friday fireworks and a run on the track’s famous ribeye sandwiches. Kenny Wallace is here, a surprise to many in the crowd of 1,400. The NASCAR veteran, who as recently as a decade ago was spending his Friday nights in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Talladega, Ala., decided to make a pit stop in DeWitt County after a weekend of racing in Alaska.

