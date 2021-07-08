Cancel
Homeless

CVA’s Baja Mission Team Builds House for Homeless Family

foresthillmessenger.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is an amazing feeling to make a difference in someone’s life” said one teen after spending a week helping to build a house for a homeless family. Canyon View Assembly took a team of 27 (16 youth and 11 adults) to San Quinten, Baja (200 miles south of the border) where many are homeless and among the poorest of the poor. They left from the church at 4:00 AM Saturday, June19 and returned Sunday afternoon, June 27, exhausted, but with grateful hearts they had the privilege to bless a family and make a forever difference in their lives.

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Comments / 0

