COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline always has one recruiting title in his short time as Ohio State football’s wide receiver coach, and now he’s on pace for another. Hartline has once again put together a class of four highly rated wide receivers allowing him to headline the rankings for the 2022 cycle. His first commit took him back to Texas, where he landed five-star Caleb Burton, who was then the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. Because of injuries, he’s slid down to No. 3 but after transferring to Lake Travis High School — the same school as current Buckeye Garrett Wilson — expect him to contend for that top spot.