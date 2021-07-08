Cancel
Estill Springs, TN

Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - James Teters

Herald Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTETERS, James Edward, age 81, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. A native of Franklin County, he was born on May 5, 1938, to the late Arthur Lee and Maggie Crow Teters. He was a retired painter for the state of Tennessee, and attended the Faith Baptist church in Estill Springs. He was a skilled spoons and washtub bass player, and when he wasn’t playing he enjoyed listening to gospel and country music. James also enjoyed going fishing and watching old westerns. He was a happy man who loved being around his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Pendergraff, Thelma Ulmer, Ella Ruth Annacrato and Minnie Bates; brothers, Willie B. Teters, James Lee Teters, Floyd Teters; and infant brothers, Arthur Teters Jr. and Frank Teters. He is survived by his sisters, Geneva James of Estill Springs, Virginia Sutton of Vista, California, and Linda Nelson of Estill Springs; brothers, Kenneth Teters of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, John Wayne (Linda) Teters of Tullahoma, and Vernon Lee (Debbie) Teters of Estill Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Scott officiating. Interment followed in the Pennington Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.

