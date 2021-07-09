Cancel
War, Covid and climate change fuel the world's hunger crisis, killing 11 people every minute: Oxfam

By Karen Gilchrist
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people dying from hunger rose six-fold in the past year to outpace Covid-19 fatalities, according to a new Oxfam report. Eleven people die every minute from hunger and malnutrition as the proportion of people suffering famine-like conditions skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, the charity said.

