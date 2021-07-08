Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foresthill, CA

Foresthill Chamber of Commerce

foresthillmessenger.com
 14 days ago

Foresthill Divide Chamber of Commerce had our July 4th in the Park. We were so happy to get it organized after not being able to have any events last year. We will be working on a Chamber Mixer for our Community and Members in July and August. The car show was cancelled at the recommendation of Community Participants. With Events not certain earlier in the year, we decided to try an earlier promotion as is the usual for Car Shows. We are still hoping to have The Heritage Festival, more information to follow.

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foresthill, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Participants#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy