Foresthill Chamber of Commerce

Foresthill Divide Chamber of Commerce had our July 4th in the Park. We were so happy to get it organized after not being able to have any events last year. We will be working on a Chamber Mixer for our Community and Members in July and August. The car show was cancelled at the recommendation of Community Participants. With Events not certain earlier in the year, we decided to try an earlier promotion as is the usual for Car Shows. We are still hoping to have The Heritage Festival, more information to follow.