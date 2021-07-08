Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

85 Percent of People Killed by Lightning Have This in Common

By Sarah Crow
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In most parts of the U.S., summertime doesn't just usher in warm days and longer daylight hours—it also brings summer storms. While the rain may help lower temperatures and reduce the likelihood of heat-related illness, it also brings about another seasonal danger: lightning strikes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) among the individuals fatally struck by lightning in the U.S. each year, there's a surprising commonality that links 85 percent of them. Read on to discover what the vast majority of lightning strike fatalities have in common.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
5K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Cdc#Cdc#Atmospheric Association#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy