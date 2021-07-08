Cancel
Law Enforcement

THPD News Conference 1

Goshen News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges expected today in shooting death of police officer. Criminal charges are expected to be filed today against the suspect in Wednesday's shooting death of Detective Greg Ferency at the FBI Resident Agency in Terre Haute. FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan declined to name the suspect,

Terre Haute, INwibqam.com

Memorial honors slain THPD detective

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A memorial was set up behind the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters Thursday afternoon for fallen THPD Officer, Detective Greg Ferency. Detective Ferency was assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since...
Terre Haute, INwtyefm.com

Suspect in Fatal Shooting of THPD Detective Facing Federal Charges

(Undated) – Federal authorities have identified the man involved in the fatal shooting of Terre Haute Police Department Detective, Greg Ferency Wednesday. Forty-four-year-old Shane Meehan was taken into custody Thursday and is facing federal murder charges. Meehan allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail toward the FBI Resident Agency building, then shot Ferency when he walked out of the building to investigate. Meehan was shot twice by an FBI Special Agent and was found at a hospital, where he had surgery for his injuries. A .45 caliber handgun, three additional Molotov cocktails, and additional ammunition were recovered from Meehan’s vehicle. Meehan is a former employee of the federal prison in Terre Haute and a former candidate for Terre Haute Mayor. If convicted of killing Officer Ferency, Meehan faces life in prison. The FBI says the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been established at this time.
Surfside, FLWPTV

Surfside officials to hold news conference at 11:30 a.m.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — WATCH LIVE BELOW:. Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference this morning regarding the latest recovery efforts at the collapse Surfside condominium. The news conference is set to be held at 11:30 a.m. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday that 4 additional bodies have...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

THPD investigating death near 19th and Poplar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Terre Haute police are in the middle of an active death investigation. Our crew found detectives and officers at a property near 19th and poplar streets. So far, details are few, but we do know this is a death investigation. A public information officer said...
Indiana StatePosted by
BET

Ta’Neasha Chappell Dies In Custody At Indiana Jail

A Black woman has died under mysterious circumstances while in custody of Indiana State Police. Ta’Neasha Chappell of Louisville, KY, was an inmate at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, IN, being held on shoplifting charges. Chappell, 23, was arrested on May 26, Newsweek reports. A statement from Indiana State...
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Funeral arrangements announced for THPD/FBI officer

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Detective Greg Ferency. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hulman Center. Original post 3:21 p.m. July 9, 2021. Funeral arrangements could be announced later today for Terre Haute...
Vigo County, INMyWabashValley.com

Flags to be flown at half-staff for THPD Det. Ferency

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags in Vigo County to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. Ferency was killed last week during what authorities have called an ambush outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute. Flags should be...
Alabama Statetalesbuzz.com

Alabama baby shot dead in domestic dispute

An 11-month-old baby girl was shot to death following a domestic dispute at her Alabama home Tuesday afternoon. The baby’s mother, who is a Jefferson County deputy, and her father are both in custody after police confiscated several weapons from the Birmingham home, according to WBRC. Another child was home...
Hollywood, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: 3 Face Charges In Hollywood In Shooting Of Kitten; Feline Had To Be Euthanized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Hollywood residents are facing serious charges in the shooting of a kitten. That kitten would later be euthanized. Hollywood police said it happened on June 20 in the 1950 block of Taft Street. Authorities said a suspect shot a kitten with a pellet gun and two other suspects aided in trying to dispose of the animal. The kitten was paralyzed from the hips down after being shot and to be euthanized. Surveillance video of the incident aided in capturing all three suspects. Lawrence Calvin Ivey, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Jamarlin Kenyatta Huntley, 25, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence and Walkenssia Joazile, 25, was also charged with tampering with evidence.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Three People Shot, One Police Officer Injured In Shooting On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a chaotic scene early on Friday morning on E. Carson Street. Multiple shots were fired in the South Side and some of those shots hit buildings like the PNC Bank branch, as two large bullet holes could be seen in the window. As of Friday morning, three men are in the hospital, one is in critical condition and the other two victims are in serious condition. Pittsburgh Public Safety says an officer was hurt during an arrest in what they have described as a “scuffle.” He was not injured by the gunfire but was taken...

