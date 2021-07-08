THPD News Conference 1

(Undated) – Federal authorities have identified the man involved in the fatal shooting of Terre Haute Police Department Detective, Greg Ferency Wednesday. Forty-four-year-old Shane Meehan was taken into custody Thursday and is facing federal murder charges. Meehan allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail toward the FBI Resident Agency building, then shot Ferency when he walked out of the building to investigate. Meehan was shot twice by an FBI Special Agent and was found at a hospital, where he had surgery for his injuries. A .45 caliber handgun, three additional Molotov cocktails, and additional ammunition were recovered from Meehan’s vehicle. Meehan is a former employee of the federal prison in Terre Haute and a former candidate for Terre Haute Mayor. If convicted of killing Officer Ferency, Meehan faces life in prison. The FBI says the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been established at this time.