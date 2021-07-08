Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore County, TN

Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Joe Millsaps

Herald Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLSAPS, Joe Gordon, age 90, of Moore County, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence. A native of Moore County, he was born on Aug. 29, 1930, to the late Henry Record and Edna Irene (Cunningham) Millsaps. Joe married his wife of 63 years, Ann Rozar Millsaps, on March 1, 1958. Joe left school after the ninth grade to work on the family farm. He loved farming with his mules and did so until he and his brother bought their first tractor in 1949. Joe spent his life farming in the Marble Hill community. He served his country in the United States Army in Germany, from March 22, 1951 to March 10, 1953. During his time in the service he was a border guard and drove for a captain and a colonel. Joe was a member of the Marble Hill United Methodist Church. He loved gospel singing and helped found the Cumberland Valley School of Gospel Music in 1983. In addition to being a devoted family man, he was very involved in all aspects of his community. Joe was a lifetime member of the American Legion, 52-year board member of Farm Bureau, and 38-year member of Moore County Court. He served on the Elk River Development Board, Soil Conservation Board, Hereford Association Board, 911 Board, Utility Board, Solid Waste Board and the Agriculture Committee. He also was a 4-H volunteer and shared his ministry and knowledge with young people through Methodist Youth Fellowship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Baxter Millsaps and sister, Barbara Speck. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ann Rozar Millsaps; children, Gina (Geoffrey) Stuk of Cleveland, Ohio, Gordon (Catherine) Millsaps of Lynchburg, Tom (Christy) Millsaps of Lynchburg, and Elizabeth Millsaps of Nashville; grandchildren, Andrew (Becca) Coleman, Kelly McClain, Amber (Jordan) Powell, Zachary Millsaps, Ella Clare Merkel, Benjamin Stuk, Alexander Stuk and Jessee Millsaps; great-grandchildren, Henry Powell, Jette Coleman, Vesper Coleman and Rowan Coleman; sisters, Linda (Parker) Crouch and Faye Walker, both of Tullahoma; sister-in-law, Rayma Reese of Tullahoma; and cousin, Sandra (Jerry) Moore of Tullahoma. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Dr. Darryl Crouch officiating. Interment will follow in the Lynchburg Cemetery with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Lynchburg City Cemetery Fund, 217 Main St., Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-5544. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.

www.heraldchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
State
Ohio State
County
Moore County, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The United States Army#The American Legion#52 Year Board#Farm Bureau#Moore County Court#Soil Conservation Board#911 Board#Utility Board#Solid Waste Board#The Agriculture Committee#Gordon Lrb#Majors Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans nix U.S. infrastructure debate, which could resume next week

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a move to open debate on Wednesday on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that is a top priority for Democratic President Joe Biden, but the chamber was poised to take it up again as early as Monday. Republicans objected to...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy