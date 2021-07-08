Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Joe Millsaps

MILLSAPS, Joe Gordon, age 90, of Moore County, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence. A native of Moore County, he was born on Aug. 29, 1930, to the late Henry Record and Edna Irene (Cunningham) Millsaps. Joe married his wife of 63 years, Ann Rozar Millsaps, on March 1, 1958. Joe left school after the ninth grade to work on the family farm. He loved farming with his mules and did so until he and his brother bought their first tractor in 1949. Joe spent his life farming in the Marble Hill community. He served his country in the United States Army in Germany, from March 22, 1951 to March 10, 1953. During his time in the service he was a border guard and drove for a captain and a colonel. Joe was a member of the Marble Hill United Methodist Church. He loved gospel singing and helped found the Cumberland Valley School of Gospel Music in 1983. In addition to being a devoted family man, he was very involved in all aspects of his community. Joe was a lifetime member of the American Legion, 52-year board member of Farm Bureau, and 38-year member of Moore County Court. He served on the Elk River Development Board, Soil Conservation Board, Hereford Association Board, 911 Board, Utility Board, Solid Waste Board and the Agriculture Committee. He also was a 4-H volunteer and shared his ministry and knowledge with young people through Methodist Youth Fellowship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Baxter Millsaps and sister, Barbara Speck. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ann Rozar Millsaps; children, Gina (Geoffrey) Stuk of Cleveland, Ohio, Gordon (Catherine) Millsaps of Lynchburg, Tom (Christy) Millsaps of Lynchburg, and Elizabeth Millsaps of Nashville; grandchildren, Andrew (Becca) Coleman, Kelly McClain, Amber (Jordan) Powell, Zachary Millsaps, Ella Clare Merkel, Benjamin Stuk, Alexander Stuk and Jessee Millsaps; great-grandchildren, Henry Powell, Jette Coleman, Vesper Coleman and Rowan Coleman; sisters, Linda (Parker) Crouch and Faye Walker, both of Tullahoma; sister-in-law, Rayma Reese of Tullahoma; and cousin, Sandra (Jerry) Moore of Tullahoma. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Dr. Darryl Crouch officiating. Interment will follow in the Lynchburg Cemetery with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Lynchburg City Cemetery Fund, 217 Main St., Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-5544. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.