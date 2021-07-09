Cancel
TribHSSN Preseason WPIAL Football All-Star team: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 11 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 22 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

In the 55 years of Sto-Rox football, the team has built quite a reputation of producing great high school quarterbacks. Josh Jenkins wants to add to that list.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior quarterback and wide receiver is a member of the Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored on July 22 at Kennywood Park.

As a sophomore in 2020, Jenkins got most of the reps at quarterback, throwing for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

When Austin Jones was taking the snaps, Jenkins moved to wide receiver, where he fifth on the team with 13 receptions for 177 yards.

“I feel like I have a great deep ball, and I’m able to put the balls where the defenders can’t get them,” Jenkins said. “I also have good instincts.”

When asked what he needs to work on heading into the 2021 season, Jenkins said: “As a player, I need to work more on the mental side of the game, learning more coverages and things.”

Last year, Sto-Rox started with a forfeit loss but then won eight straight games to reach the Class 2A championship game. There, the Vikings fell behind big early and lost to Beaver Falls, 43-30.

“As a young player, to even be in that position was a blessing, but it did take a little toll on me,” Jenkins said. “It just made me want to go harder for next year.”

Now that next year is just over a month away from kicking off, Jenkins is optimistic. Sto-Rox has returned many key players from last year and is expected to be the team to beat in Class 2A.

“I feel like me and my teammates are ready for whatever comes,” Jenkins said. “I feel like we got a really great team this year. This is the best I’ve ever felt about a team. These guys work hard and want to grind.”

While he is hoping for more ups than downs on the playing field, he would enjoy a roller coaster ride on the day he is honored at Kennywood.

“I love the cheese fries and my favorite ride is the Thunderbolt,” he said.

