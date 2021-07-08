Saturday Morning Yoga in the Garden

The Foresthill Heritage Community Garden is excited to offer FREE YOGA to garden volunteers! Starting Saturday, July 17th and throughout the summer, come decompress from COVID-19 while getting used to being outside again! Join us at 7 AM for 1.5 hours of light garden work and stay for 45 minutes of complementary yoga from 9 AM – 9:45 AM. If you are not able to volunteer but would like to participate in the yoga classes, you may make a $5 donation per class or consider a summer pass to all 8 weeks for only $25! Yoga led by Stephanie Alston of Nomad Yoga (nomadyogaca.com) and don’t forget SCHOOL EMPLOYEES get in FREE! Kids welcome when accompanied by an adult. This program is being funded through a grant from Placer Community Foundation. Please call or text Marjene Streeper at 916-678-8212 for more information.