Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foresthill, CA

Saturday Morning Yoga in the Garden

foresthillmessenger.com
 14 days ago

The Foresthill Heritage Community Garden is excited to offer FREE YOGA to garden volunteers! Starting Saturday, July 17th and throughout the summer, come decompress from COVID-19 while getting used to being outside again! Join us at 7 AM for 1.5 hours of light garden work and stay for 45 minutes of complementary yoga from 9 AM – 9:45 AM. If you are not able to volunteer but would like to participate in the yoga classes, you may make a $5 donation per class or consider a summer pass to all 8 weeks for only $25! Yoga led by Stephanie Alston of Nomad Yoga (nomadyogaca.com) and don’t forget SCHOOL EMPLOYEES get in FREE! Kids welcome when accompanied by an adult. This program is being funded through a grant from Placer Community Foundation. Please call or text Marjene Streeper at 916-678-8212 for more information.

www.foresthillmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foresthill, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Placer County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Foresthill, CA
County
Placer County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy