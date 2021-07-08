New “Leash” on Life: Dogs from Hoarder Situation Seeking Special Forever Homes

A group of dogs surrendered to Placer SPCA are seeking safe and loving homes where they can receive the attention and care they deserve after a difficult start in life. These incredibly adorable pups came to Placer SPCA from a hoarding situation with over 80 dogs in one home. Because of their unfortunate history, these dogs are not used to receiving one-on-one care, love, and attention. They are in need of patient families who really want to make a difference in the life of one of these special dogs and will understand each of their individual unique needs.