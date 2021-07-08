Cancel
Placer County, CA

New “Leash” on Life: Dogs from Hoarder Situation Seeking Special Forever Homes

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of dogs surrendered to Placer SPCA are seeking safe and loving homes where they can receive the attention and care they deserve after a difficult start in life. These incredibly adorable pups came to Placer SPCA from a hoarding situation with over 80 dogs in one home. Because of their unfortunate history, these dogs are not used to receiving one-on-one care, love, and attention. They are in need of patient families who really want to make a difference in the life of one of these special dogs and will understand each of their individual unique needs.

