Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Margaret Garrett

Cover picture for the articleGARRETT, Margaret Bell Huffer, age 87, of Winchester, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Elk River Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Franklin County, to the late John Huffer Sr. and Tommie Lee Smith Huffer. She was a member of the Owl Hollow Church of Christ and had been employed as a telephone operator. Margaret was a member of the Broadview Home Demonstration Club and also enjoyed sewing and cooking. Her greatest pleasure was preparing a meal for her family and having them all sit down together to enjoy it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Buck” Garrett and two brothers, Roy Huffer and John “Tony” Huffer. She is survived by her son, Randy (Lina) Garrett of Winchester; sisters, Shirley (Dan) Williams of Winchester, and Donna Huffer of Huntland; grandson, Haoyu of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester, with Bro. Walter Rayburn officiating. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her loving caregivers, Sheila Isbell and Brenda Sisk. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.

www.heraldchronicle.com

