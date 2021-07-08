Cancel
North Allegheny’s Cole Young picked for all-star baseball game at Coors Field

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 12 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young celebrates after defeating Hempfield, 4-0, in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wild Things Park.

North Allegheny shortstop Cole Young, who could be a future MLB Draft pick, is headed to the site of this year’s baseball all-star game.

Young was among 39 high school baseball players from the 2022 graduating class chosen to play in an All-American game at Coors Field in Denver. The game is 7 p.m. Friday and will be video streamed live on MLB.com.

Young, a Duke commit, was one of two Pennsylvania players chosen. The other was outfielder Paxton Kling of Martinsburg Central.

In all, the rosters feature players from 17 states and Puerto Rico.

Among them are the sons of former MLB players Andrew Jones, CC Sabathia and Lou Collier, according to MLB.com. Clint Hurdle and Clint Barmes, who spent time together with the Colorado Rockies as manager and player before joining the Pirates, will coach the teams.

Young led North Allegheny to a WPIAL Class 6A championship this spring and a runner-up finish in the state finals.

