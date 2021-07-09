Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Dean Guye

GUYE, Dean, left this life to enter heaven on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in Dickson, Tennessee, at the age of 92. Dean was born on July 3, 1928, near Thompsonville, Illinois, to Ralph and Eunial Guye. He worked at Kroger stores in Galatia and Harrisburg, Illinois, for several years. In 1955, Dean accepted the call to the ministry. In 1957, he was ordained to the Full Gospel Ministry by Ewin McLin in Presbytery, Illinois, of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. After pastoring churches in Illinois, he moved his family to Winchester, Tennessee in 1967, so he could be in ministry full time. He has pastored 10 or more churches, three of them twice. He was the associate pastor of the Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian church at the time of his death. He last preached in April of 2021. Dean has helped with several ministries and building programs over the years. He worked alongside his church members and was dearly loved by all. Dean’s dying wish and prayer is that a great revival of God’s spirit would sweep the nation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maryema Droit Guye; sons, Charles Dean and Johnnie Guye; brothers, Ralph Lee and Fletcher Guye; sister, Wanda Irvin; and son-in-law Phil Chockley. Dean is survived by his wife, Joyce Lunn Guye of Dickson; daughter, Darlene Chockley of Winchester; daughter-in-law, Kathy Guye of Springfield; step-son Jeff (Tammy) Patterson of Centerville; grandchildren, Christy (Paul) Sanson, Amy (Rod) Butler, Stephen (Amy) Money, Elizabeth Guye and Kayla (Lucus) Mayeur; step- grandchildren, Nathan (Ashley) Patterson and Jennifer (Jeremy) Perkins; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Moore-Cortner Visitation was held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church, on Hwy. 70 E. in Dickson, Tennessee. The funeral service was conducted on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Robert Truitt officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester, on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. with Robert Truitt and Rev. Ronnie Pittenger officiating. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.