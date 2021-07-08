Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Bryan Steele

STEELE, Bryan Dale, age 27, of Estill Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A native of Franklin County, he was born on March 23, 1994, in Winchester. Bryan was currently working as an iron worker on construction of metal buildings. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing pool. He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Thomas Steele; grandmother, Linda Johnson; and cousin, Emily Van Gorder. Bryan is survived by his mother, Brandy L. Johnson Ray; sister, Taylor (Blake Finney) Steele of Estill Springs; grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Steele and Keith Johnson; nieces and nephews, Noah, Bentley, Bella and Emily; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 931-967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.