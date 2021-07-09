Eleven by Venus Williams Just Launched the Essentials Collection, and It's Full of Winners
When we think of tennis, we think of Venus Williams. She's been an icon for what feels like forever, and so when she came out with her line of activewear, Eleven by Venus Williams, it felt like a natural fit. Tennis and tennis clothes are having a moment right now, with more people picking up both racquets and pleated skirts, and as tennis fans, we are very on board with this. Williams just dropped the Essentials collection from her line, and it's filled with pieces you'll never tire of.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0