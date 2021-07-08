A Grand July 4th on the Foresthill Divide

It was once again a wonderful, exciting day to celebrate the 4th of July in our spectacular mountain town of Foresthill. Early morning kicked off with the set-up of overhead canopies in Memorial Park with the expectation of hundreds of towns people, their children and down the hill visitors coming to participate in the activities following the Main Street parade. The Lions Club hoisted their Corn Dog Booth, the American Legion started the outdoor BBQ’s to prepare their beef and pulled pork sandwiches and vendors set up their jewelry, paintings, homemade quilts, and many other hand crafted art work. The Foresthill Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job in organizing the park activities.